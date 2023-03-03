BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

BME stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $41.91. 22,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,750. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $38.27 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 191,846 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter worth $580,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter worth $387,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

