BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
BME stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $41.91. 22,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,750. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $38.27 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46.
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
