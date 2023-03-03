BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:BMEZ traded up 0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 156,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,377. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 15.90. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a twelve month low of 14.33 and a twelve month high of 20.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 36.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 28.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

