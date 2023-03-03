BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,414,839 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414,839 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.00% of KeyCorp worth $1,345,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 93.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $40,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

