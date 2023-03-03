BlackRock Inc. Buys 64,035 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,830,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $1,418,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,301,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,123,000 after purchasing an additional 104,464 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,454.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,821,000 after purchasing an additional 997,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.4% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,035,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,408,000 after purchasing an additional 168,251 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE BR opened at $142.30 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.33 and its 200 day moving average is $148.82.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

