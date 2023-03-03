BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,005,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.18% of Conagra Brands worth $1,435,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

