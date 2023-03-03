BlackRock Inc. Sells 83,465 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,491,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,465 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of SVB Financial Group worth $1,508,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $901,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,004 shares of company stock worth $5,016,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Maxim Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.18.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $277.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $198.10 and a 1-year high of $601.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.26 and a 200-day moving average of $294.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.