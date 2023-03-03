Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. 994,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,291. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47.

Insider Activity

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the first quarter worth $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

