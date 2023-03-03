BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,201. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 109,687 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

