BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (MUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.31. 34,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,224. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $175,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

