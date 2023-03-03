BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

MHD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,593. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth $233,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

