BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE MIY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 85,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,206. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $13.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 69,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.