BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYI remained flat at $10.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. 156,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,340. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

