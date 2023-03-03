BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on March 31st

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BST traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,947. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $27.45 and a 52-week high of $44.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BST. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,245,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth $481,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth about $284,000.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

