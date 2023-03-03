BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1613 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has raised its dividend by an average of 66.4% annually over the last three years.

BSTZ traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 226,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,150. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSTZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 450.8% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 57,250 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

