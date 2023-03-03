BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.40. 98,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,614. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

