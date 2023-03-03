BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHV traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $21.47.

Get BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust operates as closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Virginia personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.