Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW) Short Interest Up 134.3% in February

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 134.3% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Stock Down 17.4 %

BMAQW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,561. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.27.

