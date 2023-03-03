Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bluestone Resources Price Performance

Shares of BBSRF stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. Bluestone Resources has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.68.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal located in Guatemala. The company was founded on November 7, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

