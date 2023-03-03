BMO Capital Markets Increases Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$200.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KXS. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$215.56.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Shares of TSE KXS traded up C$1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$168.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,905. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$119.48 and a 1-year high of C$173.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$153.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of C$4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity

Kinaxis Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 4,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.01, for a total transaction of C$584,036.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 5,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total value of C$750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,215 shares in the company, valued at C$782,250. Also, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 4,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.01, for a total transaction of C$584,036.00. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

