BMO Capital Markets Lowers Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to C$9.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

FRRPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $6.41 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $8.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional and retail investors, and private wealth clients. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, Europe, and Other.

