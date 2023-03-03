Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$66.50

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.50 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$64.93.

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$59.13 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$41.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.41, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.60.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

