Boku (LON:BOKU) Price Target Raised to GBX 210

Boku (LON:BOKU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 185 ($2.23) to GBX 210 ($2.53) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($2.96) price objective on shares of Boku in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Boku alerts:

Boku Stock Performance

Shares of BOKU stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.75) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 125.65. Boku has a one year low of GBX 77 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 157 ($1.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £429.32 million, a PE ratio of 7,300.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Boku Company Profile

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. Its solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. The company offers digital payments solutions, including mobile wallets, real-time payments schemes, and direct carrier billing for merchants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.