Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bonterra Resources Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of Bonterra Resources stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.25. 159,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,620. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. Bonterra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.08.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
