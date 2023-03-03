Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bonterra Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Bonterra Resources stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.25. 159,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,620. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. Bonterra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.08.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.