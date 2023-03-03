Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,900.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,675.16.

Booking Stock Up 1.0 %

BKNG opened at $2,577.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,328.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,044.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,583.60. The firm has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 125.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

