Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Lowered to C$50.50

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC cut their target price on Boralex from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Stock Performance

BRLXF opened at $26.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60. Boralex has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $39.72.

About Boralex

Boralex is a power producer whose core business is dedicated to the development and the operation of renewable energy power stations. Currently, the Corporation operates in Canada, France and the United States an asset base with a capacity of more than 1,100 MW, of which 940 MW are under its control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.