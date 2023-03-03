BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.42-1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion. BOX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.42-$1.48 EPS.

BOX Price Performance

BOX stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.61. 1,898,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,567. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 584.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.07.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BOX will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at BOX

BOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,206.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BOX news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,206.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 76,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $2,414,150.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,005 shares of company stock worth $7,093,482. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 110.8% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of BOX by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Stories

