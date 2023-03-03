BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $248.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.24 million. BOX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.42-$1.48 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOX. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

BOX Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,790,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,455. BOX has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26.

Insider Activity

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 42,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,207,428.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 42,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,207,428.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,005 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,482. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BOX by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 727,428 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 213.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 659,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $19,374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 590,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 811,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,262,000 after acquiring an additional 302,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Recommended Stories

