BOX (NYSE:BOX) Receives Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BOX from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.80. 894,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,761. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.80, a PEG ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.07. BOX has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

Insider Activity

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $382,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,082 shares in the company, valued at $38,679,649.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,005 shares of company stock worth $7,093,482. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter worth $40,887,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BOX by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,723,000 after buying an additional 727,428 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,148,000 after buying an additional 659,231 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in BOX by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,890,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,664,000 after buying an additional 648,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter worth $19,374,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Stories

