BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 120.1% from the January 31st total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BrainsWay Stock Up 1.0 %

BWAY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,474. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.97. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.

Institutional Trading of BrainsWay

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in BrainsWay by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 916,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 58,172 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 47.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About BrainsWay

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWAY. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $8.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

