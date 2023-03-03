Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $4.22 Million Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,399 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,055 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after purchasing an additional 674,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MPC opened at $129.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

