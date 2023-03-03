Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF) Short Interest Update

Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,614,600 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the January 31st total of 1,203,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,146.0 days.

Breville Group Price Performance

BVILF remained flat at C$14.50 during trading on Friday. Breville Group has a twelve month low of C$11.76 and a twelve month high of C$14.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.99.

Breville Group Company Profile

Breville Group Ltd. engages in the design and development of small electrical kitchen appliances. It operates through the Global Product and Distribution segments. The Global Product segment sells products designed and developed by Breville that may be sold directly or through third parties and may be branded Breville, Sage or carry a third party brand.

