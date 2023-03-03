Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $4.60

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 4.60 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%.

Broadcom has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Broadcom has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Broadcom to earn $40.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $18.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $598.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.10. The firm has a market cap of $249.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.81.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,786,039,000 after acquiring an additional 74,395 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,676,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

