Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Wealth increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded up $32.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $631.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,416,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,561. The company has a market capitalization of $263.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $582.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.81.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

