Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Stock Holdings Boosted by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894,506 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned 2.00% of Broadway Financial worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,096 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 492,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 50,593 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,436,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 50,593 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the second quarter worth $160,000. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadway Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of Broadway Financial stock remained flat at $1.30 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,464. The stock has a market cap of $98.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Broadway Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter.

Broadway Financial Profile

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

