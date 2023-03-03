Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

BYFC stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $97.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.89.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 4.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYFC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

