Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Down 1.5 %
BYFC stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $97.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.89.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 4.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadway Financial (BYFC)
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.