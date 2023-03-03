Brokerages Set Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Target Price at $61.38

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

