Brokerages Set DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) PT at $1,397.50

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,397.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,400.00 to 1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSV A/S Stock Down 0.1 %

DSDVY opened at $92.51 on Friday. DSV A/S has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.77.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.