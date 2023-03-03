Brokers Issue Forecasts for B2Gold Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

BTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

B2Gold Stock Performance

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.91. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 224,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 10.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold by 21.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold by 44.1% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

