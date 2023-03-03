Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Down 33.9% in February

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the January 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPYPO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,412. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

