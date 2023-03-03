Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.73

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.73 and traded as high as $17.85. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 186,306 shares.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.36%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is -2,345.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,527,000 after purchasing an additional 42,386 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,006,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 178,239 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 574,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 51,611 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 444,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 88,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

