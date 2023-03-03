Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.73

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.73 and traded as high as $17.85. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 186,306 shares.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.36%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is -2,345.45%.
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
