Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases 259 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB opened at $67.34 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $58.69 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.97.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

