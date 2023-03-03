Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Trading 32.7% Higher

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) shares traded up 32.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 156,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 60,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Burcon NutraScience Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$36.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.47, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

About Burcon NutraScience

(Get Rating)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.