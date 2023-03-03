Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $233.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BURL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.94.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $212.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.42. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

