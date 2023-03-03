BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the January 31st total of 7,120,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BuzzFeed news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BuzzFeed by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BuzzFeed by 14.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth $79,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BuzzFeed Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut shares of BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

NASDAQ:BZFD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,638,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,168,039. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. BuzzFeed has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $5.71.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

See Also

