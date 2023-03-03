BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the January 31st total of 7,120,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
In other BuzzFeed news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BuzzFeed by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BuzzFeed by 14.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth $79,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:BZFD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,638,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,168,039. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. BuzzFeed has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $5.71.
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.
