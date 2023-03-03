C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Raised to $16.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 24.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.40. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 88.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $720,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 25,486 shares of company stock worth $737,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

