Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $7.85 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,021 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ XEL opened at $64.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.51%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

