Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CHI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.08. 115,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,727. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $159,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

