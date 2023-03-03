Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CHI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.08. 115,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,727. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
