Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.82. 42,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,846. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $26.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCD. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2,243.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.