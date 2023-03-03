Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.82. 42,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,846. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $26.94.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
