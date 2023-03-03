Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CPZ stock traded up 0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 16.47. 26,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 16.22 and a 200 day moving average of 16.15. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 14.42 and a 52-week high of 20.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1,000.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

