Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 20th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSQ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,275. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSQ. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

