Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 20th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSQ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,275. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $17.75.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.